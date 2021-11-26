Icemen Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Defeat Blades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Everblades collected a point in the standings for the seventh consecutive game, but Friday represented their third straight loss after dropping in overtime 3-2 to the Jacksonville Icemen at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Much like they did on Wednesday night, the Everblades hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Joe Pendenza (10:06) and Alex Aleardi (12:55). Pendenza capitalized on a turnover behind the net from Icemen goaltender Charles Williams, while Alex Aleardi scored on the doorstep by tucking a shot right under the crossbar.

The second period saw no scoring, but the Icemen tilted the game in their favor with a pair of goals to tie the game in the third period from Jacob Friend (7:20) and Craig Martin (10:36).

For the third consecutive game, the Everblades and Icemen squared off in overtime, with Jacksonville grabbing the game winner from Ben Hawerchuk just 23 seconds in. The stunner put the Everblades at 7-3-2-3 on the season and the Icemen to 8-6-1-1.

The in-state rivals will compete against each other one final time this week tomorrow night in Jacksonville. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm.

