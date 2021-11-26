Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-2

The Newfoundland Growlers recorded their 8th straight victory on the road with a 4-2 win over the Maine Mariners in Portland, Maine Friday night. The Growlers remain undefeated on the road this season.

Gordie Green opened the scoring halfway through the first period when he tipped a blast from Marcus Power behind Mariners goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, the son of New Jersey Devils icon, and hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur.

The squad from Maine tied the game in the second period off a workhorse play from former Growler Justin Brazeau who slid the puck behind Growlers goalie Evan Cormier. Bobby Lynch and Todd Skirving responded for the dogs from Newfoundland to close out the period with a 3-1 Growlers lead.

Marc-Olivier Duquette scored for the Mariners in the third but once again the Growlers had an answer as Isaac Johnson put his name on the goal scorers list just 2 minutes later. The Growlers kept their foot on the gas in the final frame, outshooting the Mariners 20-6 to hold on to a 4-2 victory in Portland.

Quick Hits

Bobby Lynch scored his first goal as a Growler.

Evan Cormier made 25 saves on 27 shots.

The Growlers outshot the Mariners 20-6 in the third period.

Three Stars

1. NFL - B. Kapcheck

2. NFL - G. Green

3. NFL - E. Cormier

