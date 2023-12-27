Trevor Cosgrove Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman Trevor Cosgrove has been recalled by the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey league to Worcester.

Cosgrove, 26, was leading Railers defensemen in points at 17. He was one of three skaters to have played in all 25 games for the team so far this season, alongside forwards Ashton Calder and Blade Jenkins. Cosgrove played in nine games for Bridgeport during the 2022-23 season, recording two penalty minutes and a -2 rating.

