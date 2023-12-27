Fuel Shut Out Nailers in Front of Sellout Crowd

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,336 fans for Teacher Appreciation Night. Ultimately, the Fuel won 1-0 in a close match with the lone goal coming in the first period.

1ST PERIOD

The first period went by quickly with hardly any whistles aside from Matthew Quercia sitting for interference at 2:32.

At 16:43, Cedric Desruisseaux sat for a too many men call against Wheeling, allowing another power play opportunity for the Fuel which they took advantage of.

Westfield, Indiana native Sam Ruffin scored his first professional goal on the power play to put the Fuel up 1-0. That goal was assisted by Santino Centorame and Kyle Maksimovich.

Andrew Bellant took a high sticking penalty that would last into the second period. At the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting Wheeling 11-3.

2ND PERIOD

Despite beginning the period on the penalty kill, the Fuel dominated possession and killed off the penalty before Bellant took another, this time for tripping at 2:32. At 3:35, Trevor Zins joined him in the box for tripping but Indy came out unscathed.

This progressively got chippier between these two teams and at the halfway point of the period when it appeared the Fuel had scored but it was after a whistle, it opened the floodgates for pushing and shoving.

Still, there were no more penalties or goals that period and Indy headed into the third, still up 1-0.

3RD PERIOD

At 7:57, Tanner Laderoute was called for holding, giving the Fuel another power play opportunity, however the Nailers killed it off. Exactly two minutes later, Justin Lee and Anthony Petruzzelli took offsetting roughing minors.

At 10:45, Bryan Lemos sat for slashing, giving Wheeling a brief chance with a 4-on-3 advantage; however they could not score.

The Nailers took two penalties just three seconds apart, beginning with a five-minute major penalty to Louie Roehl at 16:46 for cross-checking followed by a delay of game at 16:49 served by Justin Lee.

Wheeling pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra skater but despite a few good chances, could not score to tie the game and the Fuel took the 1-0 shutout victory making Weeks the first goalie in Fuel history with back-to-back shutout wins.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, December 29, 2023 for Hockey Talks & All You Can Eat Night.

