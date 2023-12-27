Suspended Stingrays Game Rescheduled from December 23 to March 16
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today that the Stingrays and Florida Everblades will complete the remainder of their previously suspended game on Saturday, March 16th, 2023, at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The December 23rd game was postponed 7:11 into the game due to unsafe ice conditions. The score was tied 1-1. Play will resume with 12:49 remaining in the first period, followed by a standard first intermission and the remaining two periods.
Any tickets issued for the December 23rd game will be valid and automatically moved into your account for the new game date. Parking will also be included.
If you cannot make the rescheduled game, call the Stingrays office at 843-744-2248 to receive credit for a future contest.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2023
- Josh Wesley Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign Goaltender David Tendeck to ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Jake Pivonka Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Sign Defenseman Jayson Dobay - Maine Mariners
- Suspended Stingrays Game Rescheduled from December 23 to March 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Andrew Lord Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen Named Coach for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Sheen, Greenville's Lord Named Coaches for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Lions Suffer Seventh Straight Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1 - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 27-31 vs. Trois-Rivières & Adirondack - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1 - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 10 - Idaho Steelheads
- Trevor Cosgrove Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Maintain 2nd Place in Central - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, December 27, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.