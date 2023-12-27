Suspended Stingrays Game Rescheduled from December 23 to March 16

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today that the Stingrays and Florida Everblades will complete the remainder of their previously suspended game on Saturday, March 16th, 2023, at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The December 23rd game was postponed 7:11 into the game due to unsafe ice conditions. The score was tied 1-1. Play will resume with 12:49 remaining in the first period, followed by a standard first intermission and the remaining two periods.

Any tickets issued for the December 23rd game will be valid and automatically moved into your account for the new game date. Parking will also be included.

If you cannot make the rescheduled game, call the Stingrays office at 843-744-2248 to receive credit for a future contest.

