A Post-Holiday Victory That Feels Oh So Good
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions and their ECHL Canadian rivals the Newfoundland Growlers faced off Wednesday evening at Colisée Vidéotron. The last time the Growlers visited Trois-Rivières the Newfoundlanders were swept in a three-game series, so no doubt revenge was on their mind. Joe Vrbetic got the nod to start in goal for the Lions while the Growlers countered with Luke Cavallin in nets.
The Lions opened the scoring early in the first period when Jakov Novak found the back of the net at the 2:37 mark, with Charles-Antoine Paiement earning his first point of the season with an assist. The Growlers responded at 5:55 when Neil Shea tied the game with assists going to Tate Singleton and Brock Caufield.
The Lions unleashed a goalapalooza in the second period, scoring four times. That Christmas break sure looked like it did the team wonders! The Lions' Novak scored his second goal of the game at 2:08, and then at 14:06 it was Alex-Olivier Voyer who gave Trois-Rivières a 3-1 lead. Newfoundland's Todd Skirving was assessed a game misconduct for an illegal hit to Noah Laaouan's head, and the Lions wasted no time to capitalize with Novak completing his first-ever hat trick with the Lions, and then 15 seconds later it was Voyer again, making the score 5-1.
The Growlers mounted a comeback in the third period, with Isaac Johnson scoring at 1:32 to make it 5-2, and then at 12:48 Jonny Tychonick brought Newfoundland even closer when his marker made it 5-3. But that would be as close as the Growlers would get, and the Lions' Brycen Martin scored into an empty net to seal the deal and give Trois-Rivières a 6-3 victory.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2023
- Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- A Post-Holiday Victory That Feels Oh So Good - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Fall to Komets at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Quinn Ryan Plays OT Hero for Railers - Worcester Railers HC
- Lambert Scores Twice as Mariners Earn Point in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Shut Out Nailers in Front of Sellout Crowd - Indy Fuel
- Fuel Eke Out Win In Goaltending Clinic - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Dropped, 6-3, by Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Josh Wesley Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign Goaltender David Tendeck to ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Jake Pivonka Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Sign Defenseman Jayson Dobay - Maine Mariners
- Suspended Stingrays Game Rescheduled from December 23 to March 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Andrew Lord Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen Named Coach for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Sheen, Greenville's Lord Named Coaches for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Lions Suffer Seventh Straight Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1 - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 27-31 vs. Trois-Rivières & Adirondack - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1 - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 10 - Idaho Steelheads
- Trevor Cosgrove Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Maintain 2nd Place in Central - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, December 27, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.