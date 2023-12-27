Americans Weekly
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley (right) vs. the Idaho Steelheads
(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game weekend home series against the Idaho Steelheads starting on Friday night. The Americans took two out of three against Rapid City last week. The Americans are three points behind fourth place Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 10-16-1-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, December 20th
Score: Allen 5 vs. Rapid City 10 Final
Friday, December 22nd
Score: Allen 7 vs. Rapid City 2 Final
Saturday, December 23rd
Score: Allen 3 vs. Rapid City 2 Final
-- This Week --
Friday, December 29th, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 30th, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, December 31st, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 6:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (15) Colby McAuley
Assists - (20) Hank Crone
Points - (27) Colby McAuley
Power Play Goals - (8) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (14) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray
First Goal - (2) Colby McAuley and Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+7) Blake Murray
Shots on Goal - (69) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.914) Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (3.34) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (6) Mark Sinclair
Americans Notables:
> Blake Murray was named ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday.
> Myles Jack became the first ECHL owner to record an NFL sack in Pittsburgh's win over Cincinnati last weekend. (Credit Joe Babik).
> Colby McAuley is tied for third overall with 15 goals.
> Hank Crone has a season-high eight-game point streak.
> Blake Murray has four goals and six points in his last two games.
> The Americans have won two in a row at home for the first time all season.
> Colby McAuley is tied for first overall with eight power play goals.
> Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 14 power play assists.
> Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 17 power play points.
