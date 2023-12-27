Americans Weekly

Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley (right) vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game weekend home series against the Idaho Steelheads starting on Friday night. The Americans took two out of three against Rapid City last week. The Americans are three points behind fourth place Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 10-16-1-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, December 20th

Score: Allen 5 vs. Rapid City 10 Final

Friday, December 22nd

Score: Allen 7 vs. Rapid City 2 Final

Saturday, December 23rd

Score: Allen 3 vs. Rapid City 2 Final

-- This Week --

Friday, December 29th, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 30th, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, December 31st, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 6:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (15) Colby McAuley

Assists - (20) Hank Crone

Points - (27) Colby McAuley

Power Play Goals - (8) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (14) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray

First Goal - (2) Colby McAuley and Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+7) Blake Murray

Shots on Goal - (69) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.914) Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (3.34) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (6) Mark Sinclair

Americans Notables:

> Blake Murray was named ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday.

> Myles Jack became the first ECHL owner to record an NFL sack in Pittsburgh's win over Cincinnati last weekend. (Credit Joe Babik).

> Colby McAuley is tied for third overall with 15 goals.

> Hank Crone has a season-high eight-game point streak.

> Blake Murray has four goals and six points in his last two games.

> The Americans have won two in a row at home for the first time all season.

> Colby McAuley is tied for first overall with eight power play goals.

> Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 14 power play assists.

> Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 17 power play points.

