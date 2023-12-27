Josh Wesley Reassigned to Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley returns to the club after he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Wesley has 4 goals and 5 assists in 20 games with the Grizzlies this season. He appeared in 2 games with Colorado and had 3 shots on goal.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released defenseman Anders Johnson.

The Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers for a 3-game set to complete the 2023 calendar year. Friday and Saturday night is at 7:10 pm. Sunday, New Year's Eve is at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies Roster

Forwards (13): Aaron Aragon, Adam Berg, Nathan Burke, J.C. Campagna, Cody Caron, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Brett Stapley, Dean Yakura.

Defenseman (9): Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Keoni Texeira, Cory Thomas, Michael Underwood, Josh Wesley, Quinn Wichers, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Will Cranley, Dante Giannuzzi, Garrett Metcalf.

