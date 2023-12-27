Jake Pivonka Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Jake Pivonka has been recalled to the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Pivonka, 23, was second on the Railers in points at 18 (8-10-18) in 24 games played. He most recently scored a goal and had two assists against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Dec. 23rd. Pivonka skated in four games at the end of the 2022-23 season with the Bridgeport Islanders following the end of his collegiate career at the University of Omaha Nebraska.

