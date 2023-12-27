Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Wednesday that they will change their name to the Reading Red Knights for their Career Ready Berks and Reading Red Knights game on March 1, 2024, against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The game, presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group, is dedicated to celebrating the Reading School District with the Royals changing their name as well as colors to red and black.
"The Reading School District is honored to partner with the Reading Royals hockey team on March 1 and share in the Red Knights spirit" said Reading School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murray. "We are so excited that our hometown Reading Royals will be Red Knights on ice for this game. This celebration shows how a strong team effort can boost support for our students' future."
Reading School District students can each claim two FREE tickets to the game.
"We are happy to partner with the Reading School District on this great event to celebrate our community," said Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk. "We are excited to bring together two organizations in the city for a night dedicated to the Reading School District. We look forward to becoming the Red Knights for a game."
The home game will feature the Royals wearing specialty Reading Red Knights jerseys on the ice! Proceeds from the Reading Red Knights jerseys will directly benefit the Reading School District.
Fans can pre-order replica versions of the specialty jersey at the Lion's Den Team Store. Fans will have the option to customize their pre-ordered jerseys with their name and graduating class number. Any name and number of one's choice can be added.
Pre-ordered jerseys will be available for pick up on January 15. All proceeds of the jerseys will go towards the Reading School District. Visit the online store HERE.
The game will also include:
Royals trading card giveaway
Pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM)
'Kid's Takeover Night'
Post-game autograph session with Royals players
Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets
