K-Wings Fall to Komets at Home
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, got off to a hot start but were unable to hold off a late Fort Wayne surge and fell 4-2 to the Komets (15-9-1-2) at Wings Event Center on Wednesday.
Josh Passolt (10) opened the scoring at the 4:24 mark of the first by smoothly crashing the back pipe and tapping in an Erik Bradford (19) pass from the left corner. David Keefer (12) recorded the secondary assist by moving the puck to Bradford, who joined the play late as the extra attacker on the delayed penalty call.
Derek Daschke (4) made it 2-0 at the 4:11 mark of the second by cleaning up a Connor Walters (4) rebound out front. Walters created the rebound by skating down dot lane to shoot a saucy Brad Morrison (14) pass toward the blue paint.
Fort Wayne got on the board at the 2:16 mark of the third period and tied the game at two with 12:35 remaining in regulation.
The Komets scored the game-winner at the 17:42 mark and added an empty-netter with 11 ticks left.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-10-0-0) continued his strong rookie campaign with 26 saves in the loss.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Fort Wayne took the final shot total, 30-25.
The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Toledo Walleye (17-4-1-2) for Semi-Pro Night at Wings Event Center.
