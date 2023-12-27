Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen Named Coach for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

BOISE, ID - The ECHL announced today that Everett Sheen has earned the right to serve as the coach for the western conference all-stars for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by GulfStream, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

This marks the second consecutive season that Sheen has earned the right to coach in the All-Star Classic. In his fourth season as the Steelheads' Head Coach, Sheen has led to a league best 21-5-0-1 record this season. Last season, Idaho captured the Brabham Cup as the regular-season champion while setting ECHL records for wins (58), points (119), and home wins (32) in a season while advancing to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Idaho currently leads the league averaging (4.81) goals for per game this season having scored a league high 130 through 27 games while holding the league's best power-play (31-for-99, 31.3%) including a league high on the road (15-for-36, 41.7%). In addition, Idaho leads the ECHL averaging (38.48) shots per game.

Sheen began his coaching career as an assistant with Idaho beginning in the 2016-17 season and served in that role for three seasons. At just 32-years-old he was hired as Head Coach on July 11, 2019 becoming the second youngest-Head Coach in Steelheads history at the time. In 232 games as Head Coach, he has posted a record of 151-67-6-8.

The Steelheads are on the road this weekend for a three-in-three series vs. the Allen Americans with puck drop on Friday and Saturday at 6:10 p.m. (MT) and Sunday at 5:10 p.m. (MT).

