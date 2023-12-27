Growlers Dropped, 6-3, by Lions
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their first game after the break as they fell 6-3 to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday night at the Colisée Vidéotron.
Jakov Novak opened the scoring for the Lions inside three minutes before Neil Shea equalized for the Growlers 3:18 later to make it a 1-1 game after the opening period.
The middle frame was all Trois-Rivières as Novak and Alex-Olivier Voyer each picked up a pair of goals in the 2nd to make it 5-1 for the hosts going into the final 20 minutes.
Isaac Johnson and Jonny Tychonick scored in the third to get Newfoundland back within two before an empty net strike for Brycen Martin put the game out of reach as the Lions held on for a 6-3 victory.
Quick Hits
Isaac Johnson (1G, 1A) registered his 8th multi-point game of the season.
Matt Brassard & Zach O'Brien each had 5 SOG for a team high.
These two face-off once again on Friday night.
Three Stars:
1. TR - J. Novak
2. TR - A. Voyer
3. TR - J. Ducharme
