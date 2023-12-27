Series Preview: December 27-31 vs. Trois-Rivières & Adirondack

The Newfoundland Growlers close out the calendar year with four road games in a five-game stretch as they face the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday and Friday night before going down to Glens Falls to battle the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday and Sunday.

Newfoundland took two out of three games in their last three series before the Holiday break, most recently a win/loss split on the road against the Thunder coupled with a tidy 3-1 win in Portland over the Maine Mariners.

Ahead of their meetings with the Lions, the Growlers sit third in the North Division, two points behind the Norfolk Admirals and six points back of the pace setting Thunder.

Trois-Rivières started a sizzling hot 9-1-0-0 to open the season but have since come back to reality and sit in fourth in the North with a 13-14-1-0 record.

Adirondack are red hot of late and sit atop the division thanks to a 16-7-2-1 record.

In four road games against division rivals in quick succession, the Growlers have a tough test to wrap up 2023 before they begin 2024 back at the Mary Brown's Centre for six straight on home ice.

Puck drops is set for 8:30 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night before a 6:30pm start on New Year's Eve Sunday evening at the Cool Insuring Arena. All times are listed in NL time and Growlers fans can watch all four games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Neil Shea (F): Scoring in back-to-back games before the break, Shea is quietly up to eight goals and 15 points in his first full year as a pro. One of only four skaters to play 25+ games to date for Newfoundland, the Marshfield, Mass. Native has been a consistent figure for Cooke and Co. up front.

TR - Anthony Beauregard (F): A returnee from last year's Lions group, Beauregard currently leads his side with 21 points and remains an area of concern for the Growlers in this rivalry.

ADK - Patrick Grasso (F): Now in his third season for the Thunder, Grasso has been a threat against the Growlers dating back to 2021-22. His 12 goals this season is second most among Adirondack skaters.

