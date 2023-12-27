Steelheads Sign Goaltender David Tendeck to ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender David Tendeck to an ECHL contract. In addition, goaltender Jared Moe has signed a PTO with the AHL's Texas Stars.

Tendeck, 24, is in his fourth professional season and comes to from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights where he was a on a PTO with the club. The 6-foot-1, 180lb netminder began the season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers where he appeared in four games posting a (2-2-0) record with a 4.16 goals against average and a .830 save percentage. The North Vancouver, BC native was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, 6th round, #158 overall and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Apr. 6, 2020.

During his first professional season in 2020-21 he played 27 games for the Rapid City Rush posting a (11-14-0) record with a 2.78 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. The following season he played four games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and 19 games with Rapid City. Last year he appeared in 32 games for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators posting a (12-12-4) record with a 3.63 goals against average and a .892 save percentage while appearing in five games with Tucson. He has played parts of four seasons in the ECHL appearing in 82 games with a (30-41-5) record with a 3.36 goals against average and .897 save percentage while have played in nine AHL games.

Prior to professional hockey, he played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Vancouver Giants skating in 145 games posting a (72-54-10) record with a 2.96 goals against average and a .905 save percentage. He was named the to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team during the 2018-18 campaign.

The Steelheads are on the road this weekend for a three-in-three series vs. the Allen Americans with puck drop on Friday and Saturday at 6:10 p.m. (MT) and Sunday at 5:10 p.m. (MT).

