Mariners Sign Defenseman Jayson Dobay

December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed defenseman Jayson Dobay, the team announced on Wednesday. A 24-year-old blue-liner from Weymouth, MA, Dobay will look to make his ECHL debut with the Mariners.

This season is Dobay's first as a professional. He signed with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers in the offseason and has played 14 games for them, scoring one goal, and adding five assists.

Originally out of the Boston College High prep program, Dobay went on to play junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for the Youngstown Phantoms. He played collegiately at the NCAA DIII level for Utica College (now Utica University) from 2020-2023.

While at Utica, Dobay collected many awards, including All-American honors in 2022 and 2023. He was named the United Collegiate Hockey Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023

The Mariners play again in Worcester on tonight at 5:05 PM, returning home for a "Kids Day" matinee on Friday, December 29th at 1 PM against the Adirondack Thunder. An open skate with the players will follow the game. The Mariners are also home on Saturday, December 30th for a "Carnival on the Concourse" - a 6 PM face off against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.