Idaho's Sheen, Greenville's Lord Named Coaches for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Everett Sheen of the Idaho Steelheads and Andrew Lord of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have earned the right serve as the coaches for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey

In this year's All-Star event, the host Savannah Ghost Pirates will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

Sheen and Lord receive the coaching honors by virtue of their teams having the top winning percentage in their respective conference through games of Dec. 23.

This marks the second consecutive season that Sheen has earned the right to coach in the All-Star Classic. In his fourth season as the Steelheads' head coach, Sheen has led Idaho to an ECHL-best 21-5-1 record this season. Last season, Idaho captured the Brabham Cup as regular-season champion while setting ECHL records for wins (58), points (119) and home wins (32) in a season while advancing to the Kelly Cup Finals. Prior to taking over as head coach, he spent three seasons as the club's assistant coach. Sheen had a five-year professional playing career, which included time in the ECHL in each season. He played 319 career ECHL games with Reading, Ontario and Colorado, scoring 137 points (48g-89a). He also spent time with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins during the 2011-12 season. Sheen played four seasons of college hockey at College of the Holy Cross, serving as captain in his junior and senior seasons.

Lord, in his fourth season as the club's coach, has led Greenville to a 20-8-0 record this season. The Swamp Rabbits have advanced to the postseason in each of his three seasons, and last season, he led the team to 40 wins, their most since 2016-17. Prior to joining Greenville, Lord led the Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League to nine separate titles, including three Conference championships, two Challenge Cup championships, two League titles, and two Playoff championships. As the winningest coach in Devils history, he led the team to a 221-75-22 record across his six seasons as head coach. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Lord enjoyed a lengthy professional hockey career out of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He spent 10 seasons in the pro ranks, totaling 462 games. His best work as a pro was done in the EIHL, where he scored 173 points in 216 games, all with Cardiff.

The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets for the luncheon are available for $75 per person and include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.