Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a big week for your Solar Bears as the Hockey Club took all three games of a long road trip before holiday break. Now just one point back of Jacksonville for third place, the Solar Bears refocus on the week ahead, looking for their fifth win in a row Thursday night at Kia Center.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, December 28, 7:00 p.m., vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, December 30, 6:05 p.m., at South Carolina Stingrays

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.

Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 14-9-1-1 (.600)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 6th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 22 points

MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher - 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Mitchell Hoelscher- 13 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Bird - 31 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, December 21 at Savannah: 2-1 W

Led by a 41-save performance from Colten Ellis, the Solar Bears held on to a 2-1 decision on Thursday night in Savannah. All three scorers in the game were defenseman, including the game-winning goal by Zachary Massicotte with 10:06 remaining. Ben Carroll also scored in the Orlando victory.

Friday, December 22 at Greenville: 7-2 W

After giving up the opening goal to Greenville, the Solar Bears scored the next five goals en route to a 7-2 trouncing of the first-place, Swamp Rabbits in their first meeting of the season. Aaron Luchuk provided three goals, while Tanner Schachle tallied a career-high, four points (1g-3a). 12 Solar Bears players recorded at least one point in the victory.

Saturday, December 23 at Atlanta: 5-1 W

After allowing the first goal to Atlanta, the Solar Bears seized momentum and waltzed their way to a perfect weekend with a 5-1 victory in Atlanta. Aaron Luchuk led the way for Orlando with a goal and two assists, and veteran forwards Alex Fortin and Brayden Low recorded two points for the Solar Bears. Ellis was excellent in goal, stopping 32 shots.

COLTEN ELLIS NAMED WARRIOR HOCKEY ECHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

River Denys, Nova Scotia native stopped 73 of 75 shots last weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Dec. 26) Colten Ellis is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 18-23.

Ellis went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in two appearances last week.

The 23-year-old stopped 41 shots in a 2-1 win at Savannah on Thursday and made 32 saves in 5-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with St. Louis, Ellis is tied for third in the ECHL with nine wins and a .926 save percentage while ranking third with a 2.26 goals-against average this season.

A native of River Denys, Nova Scotia, Ellis has appeared in 77 career ECHL games with Orlando, Tulsa and Worcester posting an overall record of 36-26-11 with two shutouts, a 3.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. He has also seen action in six career American Hockey League games with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Ellis appeared in 153 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Rimouski and Charlottetown going 103-31-4 with 18 shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce details of their second 'Underwear Toss Game' on Thursday, December 28 when the Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at AdventHealth Rink at the Kia Center.

Fans are encouraged to bring NEW and unused packages of underwear, boxers, socks, and undershirts to the game on December 28. When the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, fans attending may throw the undergarments on the ice, just like the Teddy Bear Toss. The underwear will be collected and donated to The Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

BITES:

Tanner Schachle scored four points Friday night (1g-3a) in a 7-2 victory over Greenville to set a new professional career-high in a single-game for Schachle. Tanner becomes the third Solar Bear to score four points in a single game this season. (Mazza - 11/10 at SAV, Hoelscher - 12/16 at FLA)

Aaron Luchuk has six points in his last two games (4g-2a) His largest two-game output of the season. (Prev: 10/19 & 10/21, 0g-4a)

Mitchell Hoelscher has a four-game point streak going (3g-4a) and has at least one point in six of his last seven games (5g-5a).

The Solar Bears scored two power play goals in a single game for the third time this season on Saturday night in a 5-1 victory over Atlanta. (Prev: 12/16 at FLA, 2/5, 10/21 at SC, 2/6)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 21 GP, 12-7-0, .916%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 16 GP, 8-6-2, .900%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 32 GP, 10g-11a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 GP, 1g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 11 GP, 2-7-1, .892%

