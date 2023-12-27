Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been recalled to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
Through 16 appearances with Atlanta, Grigals, 25, has a record of 6-8-0-0, a goals against average of 3.30, and a save percentage of .905. In just his second start professional start, Grigals recorded a 42 save shutout against the Allen Americans.
Prior to signing with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season, Grigals recorded collegiate career highs in goals against average and save percentage, with UMass-Lowell during the 2022-23 season.
In addition, the Gladiators have announced the signing of goaltender Frankie McClendon to an SPC. McClendon, 30, has played with both the Danbury Hat Tricks and Carolina Thunderbirds of the Federal Prospects Hockey League this season, making 17 total appearances. Most recently, McClendon has spent time in the SPHL, with the Fayetteville Marksmen.
The Gladiators are on the road tonight, as they battle the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05PM. Catch all the action LIVE on MixLR and Flo Hockey!
