Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Parker Gahagen has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Gahagen, 30, has appeared in three games for the Royals this season with a win in his previous start in Reading on Friday, December 15 against the Worcester Railers. The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catch netminder hoists a 1-2-0 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.
With Lehigh Valley, Gahagen has posted a 4-3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage in nine games for the Phantoms this season. The Amherst, New York native backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL last year with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage. His five Goaltender of the Week selections is tied for 5th most in ECHL history.
Currently playing in his sixth professional season, Gahagen posts a 9-7-2 record, 3.02 GAA and .896 save percentage across stints in Lehigh Valley, Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. During the 2022-23 season, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games.
Gahagen attended The United States Military Academy at West Point where he played goalie for four years at Army. He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for their Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing.
Order tickets for Hearing Loss Awareness Night on Dec. 29: royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals goaltender Parker Gahagen
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2023
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Sign Defenseman Jayson Dobay - Maine Mariners
- Suspended Stingrays Game Rescheduled from December 23 to March 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Andrew Lord Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen Named Coach for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Sheen, Greenville's Lord Named Coaches for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Lions Suffer Seventh Straight Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1 - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 27-31 vs. Trois-Rivières & Adirondack - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1 - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 10 - Idaho Steelheads
- Trevor Cosgrove Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Maintain 2nd Place in Central - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, December 27, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on March 1
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals
- Royals Sweep Admirals, Win Fifth-Straight Heading into Holiday Break, 3-2