Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Parker Gahagen has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Gahagen, 30, has appeared in three games for the Royals this season with a win in his previous start in Reading on Friday, December 15 against the Worcester Railers. The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catch netminder hoists a 1-2-0 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

With Lehigh Valley, Gahagen has posted a 4-3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage in nine games for the Phantoms this season. The Amherst, New York native backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL last year with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage. His five Goaltender of the Week selections is tied for 5th most in ECHL history.

Currently playing in his sixth professional season, Gahagen posts a 9-7-2 record, 3.02 GAA and .896 save percentage across stints in Lehigh Valley, Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. During the 2022-23 season, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games.

Gahagen attended The United States Military Academy at West Point where he played goalie for four years at Army. He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for their Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing.

