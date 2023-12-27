Thunder Weekly, December 27, 2023

Wichita Thunder are saluted by their fans

Wichita Thunder are saluted by their fans

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played one game last week to close the pre-Christmas break on Saturday against Tulsa. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, December 23

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, December 29

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Best Body Shop Night.

Saturday, December 30

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. T-Dog & Friends featuring Princesses and Barbie.

Sunday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 29

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Best Body Shop Night.

Saturday, December 30

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. T-Dog & Friends featuring Princesses and Barbie.

Sunday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 7-4-0-0

AWAY: 3-9-4-0

OVERALL: 10-13-4-0

Last 10: 5-2-3-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 24 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 16

Assists: Bates, 21

Points: Bates, 37

+/-: Dockery, Finnegan, Rome, +3

PIM: Masella, 62

CLOSE CALLS - Wichita has played in tight hockey games since the end of November. The Thunder have appeared in nine-straight one-goal contests since November 26. Wichita is 6-6-4 in games decided by a goal. Another crazy stat is that 16 of the team's 27 games have been decided by just one.

200 - Jay Dickman is hit another milestone on Saturday. He recorded a pair of assists, giving him 200 points for his ECHL career. The Stillwater, Minnesota native is tied for first in power play goals (8) and second in power play points (15).

CAREER SEASON - Peter Bates is having a career start to the season. The Chicago native is second in the league in scoring with 37 points, tied for second in goals with 16 and tied for third in power play points with 14. Bates has points in 10 of his last 11 games.

STREAKING - Michal Stinil extended his point-streak on Saturday to five games. He collected an assist, giving him three helpers in his last two games. Stinil has points in seven of his last eight games. The Decin, Czech Republic native has 26 points (11g, 15a) in 26 games this season.

WALLY WORLD - Jake Wahlin recorded his first game-winner of the year on Saturday. He snapped an eight-game goal drought and had two points against Tulsa. Wahlin has 12 points (3g, 9a) in 27 games this year.

BECK HOT - Beck Warm has won three of his last four starts, going 3-0-1 over that stretch. He has made 30 or more saves in back-to-back starts.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 13th in scoring with 28 points...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 49 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is second in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is fifth in shooting percentage (26.3%)...Wichita is fifth on the power play at home (26.1%)...Wichita is 5-4-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...

