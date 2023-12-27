ECHL Transactions - December 27
December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 27, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Rhett Kingston, F
Reading:
Tyler Roy, G
Utah:
Anders Johnson, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Colin Jacobs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Atlanta:
Add Frankie McClendon, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luke Prokop, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G recalled by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Add Alex Wideman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zane Franklin, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Florida:
Delete Wilmer Skoog, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Aidan Sutter, D traded to Wheeling
Fort Wayne:
Add Taylor Brierley, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jack Van Boekel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dalton Hunter, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Benito Posa, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matthew Sredl, D suspended by team
Idaho:
Add David Tendeck, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ben Zloty, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Haiskanen, D placed on reserve
Delete Jared Moe, G loaned to Texas
Indy:
Add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Adam Goodsir, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Max Johnson, F activated from reserve
Add Pavel Novak, F activated from reserve
Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Gavin Hain, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Collin Adams, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jayson Dobay, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jayson Dobay, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nolan Dillingham, D activated from reserve
Delete Grant Cruikshank, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Rapid City:
Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Mike Ferraro, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson
Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve
Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)
South Carolina:
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)
Delete William Lemay, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach White, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Jacob Pivonka, F recalled by Bridgeport
