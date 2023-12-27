ECHL Transactions - December 27

December 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 27, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Rhett Kingston, F

Reading:

Tyler Roy, G

Utah:

Anders Johnson, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Colin Jacobs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Atlanta:

Add Frankie McClendon, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luke Prokop, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G recalled by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Alex Wideman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zane Franklin, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Florida:

Delete Wilmer Skoog, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Aidan Sutter, D traded to Wheeling

Fort Wayne:

Add Taylor Brierley, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jack Van Boekel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dalton Hunter, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Benito Posa, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matthew Sredl, D suspended by team

Idaho:

Add David Tendeck, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ben Zloty, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Haiskanen, D placed on reserve

Delete Jared Moe, G loaned to Texas

Indy:

Add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Adam Goodsir, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Max Johnson, F activated from reserve

Add Pavel Novak, F activated from reserve

Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Gavin Hain, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Collin Adams, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jayson Dobay, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jayson Dobay, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nolan Dillingham, D activated from reserve

Delete Grant Cruikshank, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Rapid City:

Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Mike Ferraro, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)

South Carolina:

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)

Delete William Lemay, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach White, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Jacob Pivonka, F recalled by Bridgeport

