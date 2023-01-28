Transactions: Cleveland (AHL) Recalls the Loan of Forward Erik Bradford
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that forward Erik Bradford has been recalled from loan to the K-Wings by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).
Bradford, 28, is a K-Wings alternate captain and has notched one goal and six assists in eight games played this season in Kalamazoo. The Orangeville, ON native heads up to the Monsters riding a six-game ECHL point streak (1G, 6A).
The 6-foot 1-inch, forward, has scored one goal and served six penalty minutes in 20 games played for the Monsters this season. Bradford is in his eighth professional season and finished the 2021-22 campaign with 19 goals, 32 assists and 22 penalty minutes in 54 games for the K-Wings. He also played 16 games for Grand Rapids (AHL), recording three assists and logging 6 penalty minutes last season.
The K-Wings face the Toledo Walleye (20-14-4-1) tonight at Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. EST. Kalamazoo comes home Sunday for the 'Blue's Clues and You' game versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. Stick around postgame for the specialty jersey auction and to skate the ice (players will not be present). Tap the link to secure your tickets NOW!
--
The K-Wings are continuing the 'Hockey is for Everyone' campaign on Feb. 4 vs Fort Wayne. Join us at 7:00 p.m. and support 'Hockey is for Her' and our commitment to helping women of all ages in Kalamazoo get involved with hockey. Buy your tickets HERE, and get to Wings Event Center early, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a specialty K-Wings puck.
