Transactions: Cleveland (AHL) Recalls the Loan of Forward Erik Bradford

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that forward Erik Bradford has been recalled from loan to the K-Wings by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Bradford, 28, is a K-Wings alternate captain and has notched one goal and six assists in eight games played this season in Kalamazoo. The Orangeville, ON native heads up to the Monsters riding a six-game ECHL point streak (1G, 6A).

The 6-foot 1-inch, forward, has scored one goal and served six penalty minutes in 20 games played for the Monsters this season. Bradford is in his eighth professional season and finished the 2021-22 campaign with 19 goals, 32 assists and 22 penalty minutes in 54 games for the K-Wings. He also played 16 games for Grand Rapids (AHL), recording three assists and logging 6 penalty minutes last season.

The K-Wings face the Toledo Walleye (20-14-4-1) tonight at Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. EST.

