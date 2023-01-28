K-Wings Suffer Road Loss to Surging Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (17-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, held their ground early against the Toledo Walleye (22-14-4-1) but the game fell out of reach in the middle frame Saturday, ultimately falling at Huntington Center, 6-0.

Toledo notched the first goal of the game at the 5:53 mark of the first and scored again at the 10:50 mark. Kalamazoo battled hard, skating to a 9-9 draw in shots in the opening frame, but trailed 2-0 at intermission.

The Walleye scored on both of their power play opportunities in the second period, once at the 7:13 and again at the 16:57 mark, and added an even-strength tally between the two at 13:23 mark to make it 5-0. Another power play goal was scored at the 6:45 mark of the third, wrapping up the scoring in the contest.

Justin Taylor and Matheson Iacopelli led the K-Wings with four shots, and. Evan Cormier (5-13-2-0) made 26 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo hosts the Indy Fuel (27-12-2-0) tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. It's 'Blues Clues and You!' day for the K-Wings. Specialty jerseys honoring the all-time great Nickelodeon show will be auctioned off following the game with all proceeds heading to charity. Tickets can be purchased HERE, and fans can stick around to skate the ice immediately following the jersey auction!

The K-Wings are continuing the 'Hockey is for Everyone' campaign on Feb. 4 vs Fort Wayne. Join us at 7:00 p.m. and support 'Hockey is for Her' and our commitment to helping women of all ages, both young and old in Kalamazoo, get involved with hockey. Buy your tickets HERE, and get to Wings Event Center early, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a specialty K-Wings puck.

