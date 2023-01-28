Schultz Scores Twice In Thunder 5-3 Win Over Lions

GLENS FALLS - Brandon Schultz scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder took down the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday, 5-3, in front of 4,514 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Brandon Schultz scored twice in the first period to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Colin Long forced a turnover below the goal line and fed Schultz for a 1-0 lead at 11:48 of the opening frame. Schultz's second of the period came at 15:34 on a rebound as he beat goaltender Francis Marotte. The goal was his sixth of the year at 15:34 for the two-goal lead.

The Lions answered back less than a minute late as Nicolas Guay tipped on a shot from the point for his fourth of the year. Assists were given to Bradley Johnson and Alex Breton at 16:24 and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Trois-Rivieres scored twice in the second to take a 3-2 lead as Nicolas Guay and DJ Jerome each put the puck in the net at 1:27 and 4:55 of the middle period.

Grant Jozefek tied the game for the Thunder at 11:00 of the second. Travis Broughman forced a turnover and set up Jozefek for the one-timer and his tenth goal of the year. Broughman and Xavier Parent collected the assists, and the game was tied 3-3.

Broughman scored minutes later to give Adirondack a 4-3 lead. Broughman took the puck down the right wall and forced his way to the net, sliding it under the pads of Francis Marotte. The goal was Broughman's fourth of the year from Parent and Jozefek and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the third period.

Brady Fleurent added an empty-net goal in the third int eh victory.

