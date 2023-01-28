Mann Heads Back to Barracuda

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Sharks have reassigned goaltender Strauss Mann from the Thunder to the Barracuda.

Mann, 24, was recently named as the Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of January 2-8. He started in four-straight games for the Thunder prior to last night's contest against Idaho.

The Greenwich, Connecticut native is 9-3-1 in 13 games this season, sporting a 2.51 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Wichita returns to action tonight at 8:10 p.m. to face Idaho.

