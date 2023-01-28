Mann Heads Back to Barracuda
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Sharks have reassigned goaltender Strauss Mann from the Thunder to the Barracuda.
Mann, 24, was recently named as the Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of January 2-8. He started in four-straight games for the Thunder prior to last night's contest against Idaho.
The Greenwich, Connecticut native is 9-3-1 in 13 games this season, sporting a 2.51 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.
Wichita returns to action tonight at 8:10 p.m. to face Idaho.
Join us for our first-ever Nickelodeon Blue's Clues and You Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, on Saturday, February 4. Get the Blue's Clues & You Poster four pack, which includes four goal zone tickets and two Blue's Clues & You posters for just $60 ($102 value). To purchase, use the code NICK.
Sunday, February 5 is the return of Faith and Family Night, presented by Ozark Christian College, Wen Health and Wellness and The Law Office of David L. Miller, with a special start time of 2:05 p.m. Stay after the game for a postgame show with Illusionist Jared Hall. Buy tickets HERE.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.
Strauss Mann
