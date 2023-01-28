ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension resulting from ECHL Game #532, Wichita at Idaho, on Jan. 27.
Wichita's Dylan MacPherson has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials at 20:00 of the third period.
MacPherson will miss Wichita's game at Idaho tonight (Jan. 28) and any further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department next week.
Wichita's Michil Stinil has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 18:33 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
