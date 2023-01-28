Wichita Closes Three-Game Series Tonight in Idaho

Wichita Thunder forward Jake Wahlin (left) prepares for a faceoff against the Idaho Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a three-game series tonight at 8:10 p.m. CST in Boise against Idaho.

The Steelheads have won the first two games of the week, taking last night's contest by a 3-1 final. Idaho leads the Mountain Division with 63 points. Wichita remains in second place, eight points ahead of Rapid City with 49 points.

This is the last game for the Thunder at Idaho Central Arena this season. The two teams will close the season-series on February 15 in Wichita.

Tonight is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 12-11-5 against Idaho and 3-7-2 on the road against the Steelheads.

Michal Stinil returned to the lineup last night and added another power play point. He scored in the third period to cut the Idaho lead to one. He leads the ECHL with 25 power play points. The second-year forward is third in the league with 49 points. He was also assessed a late major for slashing and finished with 15 penalty minutes. He has back-to-back games with 15 PIM.

Wichita tied a season-high last night with 43 penalty minutes in a single game. Idaho took advantage and went 2-for-9 on the power play. The Thunder have killed 10 of 13 chances this week, which is good for a 76.9% kill rate. Wichita has gone 1-for-10 (10%) on the man advantage this week and is 5-for-24 in the season-series (20.8%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is fifth in minutes played (1,440) and fourth in saves (794)...Cole MacDonald is tied for fourth for defenseman with 28 points and tied for third for defenseman with 24 assists, ...Mark Liwiski is second for rookies with 85 penalty minutes...Wichita is 16-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 18-11-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

IDAHO NOTES - Ryan Dmowski is eighth in the league with 43 points...Remi Poirier leads the league in goals-against average (1.69)...Adam Scheel is fifth in goals-against average (2.43)...Owen Headrick is first (36) and Patrick Kudla is second in scoring by defenseman with 34...Owen Headrick leads all defensemen with 11 goals...Patrick Kudla leads all defensemen with 28 assists...

