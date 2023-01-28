Growlers Sweep Cyclones with 3-1 Win
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers swept their series with an unfamiliar foe as they beat the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-1 on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center.
Isaac Johnson scored the game winning goal - his 10th of the season - late in the 2nd period before Todd Skirving provided some insurance with an empty netter and Luke Cavallin made 34 saves to hold on for the 3-1 win.
Newfoundland return home to host the Maine Mariners next weekend.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - L. Cavallin
3. CIN - M. Sinclair
