Growlers Sweep Cyclones with 3-1 Win

The Newfoundland Growlers swept their series with an unfamiliar foe as they beat the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-1 on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center.

Isaac Johnson scored the game winning goal - his 10th of the season - late in the 2nd period before Todd Skirving provided some insurance with an empty netter and Luke Cavallin made 34 saves to hold on for the 3-1 win.

Newfoundland return home to host the Maine Mariners next weekend.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - L. Cavallin

3. CIN - M. Sinclair

