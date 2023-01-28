ECHL Transactions - January 28
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 28, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Brandon Yeamans, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Lappin, F placed on reserve
Delete Lukas Kaelble, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Logan J. Nelson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Riese Zmolek, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Mitchell Balmas, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Neil Robinson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Delete Erik Bradford, F recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve
Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Clay Stevenson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Mario Culina, G placed on reserve
Delete Connor Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Tulsa:
Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
