ECHL Transactions - January 28

January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 28, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Brandon Yeamans, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Lappin, F placed on reserve

Delete Lukas Kaelble, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Logan J. Nelson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Mitchell Balmas, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Neil Robinson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Erik Bradford, F recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve

Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Clay Stevenson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Mario Culina, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Tulsa:

Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

