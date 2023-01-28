Americans Win Second Straight Against Oilers

January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-0 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday night.

Liam Finlay used his speed, redirecting a chance from the slot 7:22 into the action for his 16th of the season. Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 14 games 18:34 into the opening period, swiping a low shot past Gage Alexander.

The Americans hopped out to a 3-0 lead 3:02 into the second period, with Mikael Robidoux tapping home a centering feed from Gavin Gould. Finlay tallied his second of the game 8:19 into the second, setting Allen up 4-0.

Finlay completed his hat trick 7:22 into the third period on a one-time chance. Grant Hebert scored the lone power-play goal of the game, closing the score 6-0 with 6:25 remaining.

Chase Perry picked up his first shutout of the season, saving all 37 shots faced.

The Oilers battle the Americans at the BOK Center tomorrow, Jan. 29 at 4:05 p.m. for a Sunday Family Funday.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.