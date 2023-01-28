Americans Win Second Straight Against Oilers
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-0 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday night.
Liam Finlay used his speed, redirecting a chance from the slot 7:22 into the action for his 16th of the season. Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 14 games 18:34 into the opening period, swiping a low shot past Gage Alexander.
The Americans hopped out to a 3-0 lead 3:02 into the second period, with Mikael Robidoux tapping home a centering feed from Gavin Gould. Finlay tallied his second of the game 8:19 into the second, setting Allen up 4-0.
Finlay completed his hat trick 7:22 into the third period on a one-time chance. Grant Hebert scored the lone power-play goal of the game, closing the score 6-0 with 6:25 remaining.
Chase Perry picked up his first shutout of the season, saving all 37 shots faced.
The Oilers battle the Americans at the BOK Center tomorrow, Jan. 29 at 4:05 p.m. for a Sunday Family Funday.
