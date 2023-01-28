Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Ghost Pirates (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-11-7-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (12-21-7-0)

January 28, 2023 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #40

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Brendan Schreider (12), Trevor Wohlford [38]

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo (81), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (4-2-1-0) Home: (3-0-1-0) Away: (1-2-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 14, 2023 - Greenville 2 vs Savannah 1 OT

Next Meeting:

February 18, 2023 - Greenville at Savannah

All-Time Record:

(4-1-2-0)

QUICK BITS

SHOOTOUT SLUGFEST:

In a crucial game where points were pivotal in the mid-season race, the Atlanta Gladiators attempted to pull away, not once, not twice, but three times from the Swamp Rabbits. The Rabbits fought their way back and would answer each time Atlanta would net a goal. Tanner Eberle was all over the score sheet on Wednesday night, lighting the lamp twice for Greenville. No goals in overtime brought the game to a shootout, where Ryan Bednard shined. Bednard stopped all three attempts from Gladiator shooters and would tally 50 throughout the contest. Carter Souch backhanded the game-winning goal to give the Rabbits their fifth victory over Atlanta this season.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

Injuries and call-ups. That's been the story of the Savannah Ghost Pirates' inaugural season. While every team sees similar situations throughout the season, the Ghost Pirates have seldom seen relief from the rotating door of new faces. The opening night roster that started the season 4-0 has long since dispersed, leading to just eight wins over the next 37 games. Savannah enters with a -33 goal differential, posting the lowest scoring offense (103) and second most goals allowed (136) in the division. The Ghost Pirates have mustered up just one win in Greenville, a 5-4 OT victory on opening night after fending off a Rabbits comeback. Away from home, the Ghost Pirates have earned a majority of their wins, going 7-11-4-0 away from Enmarket Arena.

EVER-IMPRESSIVE EBS:

Three games. Three impactful performances by Tanner Eberle. The winger has tallied six points (4g, 2a) in the last three contests, leading to two Rabbit victories in that span. Eberle is currently the active leader in points (29) on the team and will look to continue his success against a Ghost Pirates team that he has scored five points on this season.

GOOD SOUP:

Rookie Carter Souch has stepped up in recent games for the Swamp Rabbits. Souch scored the game-winning goal in the shootout on Wednesday night against Atlanta, and has scored five points (1g, 4a) in the last four games. He has tallied a point in five of the six games he has faced off against the Ghost Pirates this season.

CALI KID COMBOS:

Ethan Somoza has lit the lamp in very big moments this season for Greenville and has scored in back-to-back games once again. Somoza follows a trend where he scores in bunches, as he has exampled that three separate times this season. The California native has netted a goal twice this season against the Ghost Pirates.

BON SECOURS BASTION:

Home sweet home. The Swamp Rabbits have been defenders of their home ice, posting 13 wins and points in 17 of their 20 games inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville has recorded points in nine straight games at home, winning seven of them.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's exciting "NASCAR Night" game against Savannah, the Rabbits will hit the road for one single away game, traveling to Jacksonville a week from today. Those two teams will play a back-to-back and will each play on home ice once. The Icemen are coming off a 5-4 victory on the road against the Indy Fuel and currently hold a 24-13-1 record, placing them 3rd in the South Division. Greenville and Jacksonville each have 49 points heading into tonight's contest.

