Heartlanders Take 42 Shots, Fall 2-1 to Fanti & Fort Wayne
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders took 43 shots, but could not break through in a 2-1 defeat Saturday at Xtream Arena. Komets goaltender Ryan Fanti denied 42 shots to best Iowa, including 15 in the third period. The game was tied at one entering the third. Tye Felhaber's strike at the 12:57 mark proved to be the game winner for the Komets.
The scoring opened 13:14 into the first period when the Komets' Samuel Dove-McFalls redirected a pass from Felhaber in the crease to put Fort Wayne up, 1-0.
At 4:37 in the second, Yuki Miura scored Iowa's lone goal to tie the game 1-1. Miura received the pass from James Sanchez, faked the shot to the right, and snuck the puck past the left pad of the goalie.
Hunter Jones blocked 29 of 31 shots on goal for Iowa.
On Sunday, January 29 at 2:05 p.m., the Heartlanders wrap up the weekend with Elementary School Day presented by MidWestOne Bank and a postgame skate presented by the Family Dental Center. The Heartlanders will welcome all Elementary School students, teachers and administrators and give back to local districts. After the game, take the ice with the players for a postgame skate.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
