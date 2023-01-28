Admirals Can't Solve DiPietro, Mariners Take Game Two

January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







In contrast to last night's defensive battle, scoring was on display on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena. Maine struck first with 11:18 remaining in the opening period on a Nate Kallen goal. Stepan Timofeyev was able to get the Admirals on the board and tie the game up just 43 seconds into the second period. A few minutes later, Maine retook the lead by scoring twice in a little over a minute. Maine scored two more goals in the period, taking a 5-1 lead before Tanner Schachle scored to cut the deficit down to three. The third period saw Maine score once more, scoring a shorthanded goal with 5:40 to play.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Tanner Schachle - Scoring for just the second time this season, Schachle had a strong performance on Saturday night and was a physical force on both ends of the ice.

Stepan Timofeyev - Scoring the first goal for the Admirals, Timofeyev helped provide a spark once again on Saturday night. Timofeyev now has nine points on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals complete their three-game road trip against the Mariners tomorrow at 3pm. The Admirals return home on Wednesday, February 1st as they take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.