Admirals Can't Solve DiPietro, Mariners Take Game Two
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
In contrast to last night's defensive battle, scoring was on display on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena. Maine struck first with 11:18 remaining in the opening period on a Nate Kallen goal. Stepan Timofeyev was able to get the Admirals on the board and tie the game up just 43 seconds into the second period. A few minutes later, Maine retook the lead by scoring twice in a little over a minute. Maine scored two more goals in the period, taking a 5-1 lead before Tanner Schachle scored to cut the deficit down to three. The third period saw Maine score once more, scoring a shorthanded goal with 5:40 to play.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Tanner Schachle - Scoring for just the second time this season, Schachle had a strong performance on Saturday night and was a physical force on both ends of the ice.
Stepan Timofeyev - Scoring the first goal for the Admirals, Timofeyev helped provide a spark once again on Saturday night. Timofeyev now has nine points on the season.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals complete their three-game road trip against the Mariners tomorrow at 3pm. The Admirals return home on Wednesday, February 1st as they take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions.
