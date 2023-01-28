Cyclones Fall to Growlers, 3-1
January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- For the second night in a row, Cyclones goaltender Mark Sinclair gave his team a chance, but a timely second period goal for Isaac Johnson helped Newfoundland take a 3-1 victory in front of 9,286 fans at Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.
Cincinnati has dropped three consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season and sit 21-11-4-2 through 38 games. Newfoundland won 10 games in the January and now have 30 wins on the year (30-10-1).
Pavel Gogolev opened the scoring 10:51 into the first with a four-on-three power play goal, beating Mark Sinclair on a one-timer fed to the right circle from Orrin Centazzo.
Jalen Smereck (4) evened things on a power play goal 13:34 into the second period. The 'Clones defenseman collected a pass from Zack Andrusiak at the center of the blue line, then wired a shot through traffic that beat Luke Cavallin, tying the game, 1-1.
The Growlers immediately responded, scoring the go-ahead, and game-winning-goal less than two minutes later, as Johnson took advantage of a turnover to beat Sinclair and put Newfoundland up, 2-1. Todd Skirving scored an empty net goal with 24 seconds left to lift the Growlers to a 3-1 win, completing a three-game sweep of Cincinnati this week.
Sinclair made 25 saves, while Cavallin turned away 34 shots for Newfoundland.
The 'Clones close out January with a road trip to Toledo for a Sunday evening matchup against the Walleye.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
