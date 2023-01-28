Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 28 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they conclude a three-game week in Estero against the Florida Everblades. South Carolina is looking to break out of their first three-game slump of the season with a victory tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

The Everblades jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first 20 minutes on Friday night in Florida. The teams traded goals the rest of the way with Josh Wilkins and Justin Florek netted power play goals in the second and Benton Mass bringing the Stingrays within one in the third frame. Florida closed out the Stingrays behind 38 saves from Evan Fitzpatrick in net.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The two teams have faced off a total of 227 times since the Everblades' inaugural season (1998-1999) and are at a near deadlock. The Stingrays are 99-104-25 against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions after falling in the first four battles by a combined six goals. The two teams will face off a total of six more times this season with the next four taking place in Estero before returning to the North Charleston Coliseum to close out the series.

HOMESICK

All great teams learn to win on the road and South Carolina is no different. The Stingrays are currently 9-7-1-1 away from the North Charleston Coliseum after a pair of losses this week. South Carolina is in the midst of a seven-game road trip that began on Wednesday in Florida. Following tonight's contest, the Stingrays fly north to Worcester to take on the Railers for a trio of games before completing their trip in Savannah on February 9th.

DING... DING... DING...

After three disciplined contests between the Stingrays and the Everblades, tensions started boiling over, resulting in a handful of scrums last night. With more than half of the Stingrays' roster spending their first season in the Lowcountry, Saturday's contest was their first taste of the real rivalry with Florida. The Stingrays have more on the line tonight as they look for their first win in what could be another physical battle against the Everblades.

STEVIE'S BACK

Goaltender Clay Stevenson was reassigned to South Carolina this morning and will slide right between the pipes for tonight's contest. Stevenson has had a remarkable rookie campaign, ranking third in the ECHL with a save percentage of 0.927% and is second in the league with a 2.21 goals against average. This will be Stevenson's first appearance back in the net since his scare last Sunday in North Charleston.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

South Carolina at Worcester - Friday, February 3 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester - Saturday, February 4 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester - Sunday, February 5 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Friday, February 10 at 7:05 p.m.

