Fuel Lose Overtime Battle to Icemen

January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Jacksonville Icemen for the second night in a row after falling to them on Friday night 5-4. Though the scoring looked a little different, they faced the same outcome on Saturday, losing 5-4 again, this time in overtime.

1ST PERIOD

Much like they did last night, Jacksonville came out with a lot of speed. They were able to score first and early. At just 1:23 of the first period, Victor Hadfield scored to put the Icemen up 1-0. At 9:41, Ryan Lohin added on another goal for the Icemen making it 2-0.

Despite being down 2-0, Indy outshot Jacksonville 11-7 in the first period. Only one penalty was handed out to each team, the latest being a tripping call handed to Fuel captain Keoni Texeira at 19:19 that would carry over into the second period.

2ND PERIOD

Lohin got his second goal of the game at 5:43 of the middle frame after a lengthy goal review proved the initial call wrong. He made it 3-0 for Jacksonville.

About three minutes later, Seamus Malone broke the shutout and scored for the Fuel with the help of Shane Kuzmeski and Luc Brown. That sparked some momentum for Indy. They had a few good chances in a row but Williams stood strong in net for Jacksonville.

Feelings seemed to intensify as a few scuffles resulted in a handful of penalties being handed out to both sides. The Fuel were held to just five shots in that period despite several close chances.

3RD PERIOD

Just two minutes into the period, Easton Brodzinski was given a five-minute major penalty as well as a game misconduct penalty for boarding on Texeira who was slow to get up and quickly left the ice.

At 3:30 in the third, Carson Rose tallied his second goal of the season to make it 3-2 for Indy on the power play. Just over thirty seconds later, Luc Brown tied it up for Indy with another power play goal.

While still on the power play, Seamus Malone scored his second goal of the game to put Indy ahead for the first time this game.

At 8:49 in the third frame, Andrew Perrott took an interference call. As time expired on that penalty, Jacksonville's Garret Cockerill scored. This tied the game again for the Icemen 4-4.

At the end of regulation, the game was still tied at four with the Fuel outshooting Jacksonville 27-26. The last minute of play, the Icemen heavily dominated possession but the Fuel defended well to force overtime.

OVER TIME

There were a few great chances on both sides of the ice to start the seven-minute 3-on-3 period but it was ultimately Christopher Brown for Jacksonville who scored the game winner.

The Fuel collected one point for forcing overtime and remain in first place in the Central division with 56 points.

The Fuel will return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, February 4 when the host the Kansas City Mavericks on their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

