Americans Win Overtime Thriller

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night by a score of 5-4 in overtime to win their third straight game.

The Americans trailed 4-2 with less than a minute to go and the goalie pulled that's when Americans defenseman Zach Massicotte went to work. Massicotte put a backhander past Oilers goalie Colton Ellis with 56 seconds to go in regulation to give the Americans hope, cutting the Tulsa lead to 4-3. With 13 seconds left in regulation Massicotte did it again, ripping a shot from the left circle for his fifth of the season and second of the night to tie the game at 4-4 and send it to overtime.

The Americans didn't take long to finish the job in overtime as Liam Finlay and Jack Combs teamed up for the game winner. Combs passed the puck to Finlay who beat the defenseman to the front of the Tulsa net, firing a shot top shelf for his 15th goal of the season, completing the amazing comeback with a 5-4 overtime win.

Jack Combs, playing in his 700th game on Friday night, had a goal and an assist with five shots on net. Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to a season-high 13 games with an assist on Combs 21st. Liam Finlay, who scored the game winner, extended his point streak to five games.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Liam Finlay: "We never quit on our bench. We had a bunch to play for tonight and got it done. It was a team victory. Everybody played hard and contributed to the win.

Chad Costello: "I'm proud of my team. They never quit. It was hard not being there tonight but I'm happy I got to watch the amazing comeback."

Aaron Gens: "The guys did it for Coach Costello tonight. We believed we could get it done and we did".

