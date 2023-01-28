Royals Host Railers in Series Finale on Flyers Affiliation Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series with the Worcester Railers on Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

The home game features the Flyers Affiliation / Women in Sports Night promotional game presented by Enersys. Join the Royals in celebrating their affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms with specialty Flyers themed jerseys and an appearance by the Flyers mascot, Gritty!

Flyers Affiliation Night replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys are available in an online auction available for bidding on here.

Additionally, the Royals are pleased to welcome Girl Scouts on their annual Girl Scout Night as well as prominent figures and professional women in the sports media industry including representatives from the Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, Fox 29, and more! There will be available a pre-game Q & A panel at 5:00 p.m. where you can have your questions answered by the professionals. Contact chazel@royalshockey.com to learn how to attend the panel and sign up your Girl Scout Troop today.

Concessions deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading holds a 25-11-2 record after suffering an overtime loss to Worcester in their previous game, 7-6 on Friday, January 27 at the DCU Center. Max Newton led the Royals with four points (2 G, 2 A) with his team-leading seventh multi-goal game of the season in the overtime loss. Nolan Maier fell to 11-4-2 in net with Reading this season after saving 29 of 36 shots faced.

The Royals hoist an all-time record to 31-13-6 against Worcester. Prior to the series opener, Reading swept the Railers in a two-game series with victories on Friday, January 6 (5-4 OTW) and Saturday, January 7 (2-1 W). .Reading has outscored the Railers 19-14 this season and is undefeated in regulation the season series with Worcester, 3-0-1. The Royals have won 13 of their last 16 face-offs with the Railers dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .684 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 20-5-2 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.778%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 29-10-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 22-12-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 21-17-3-0 record while Trois-Rivières (15-22-2-0) holds a two point lead over Adirondack (12-19-5-1) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk (7-29-1-2) earned their seventh win of the season after shutting out Maine, 3-0, on Friday, January 27. The Admirals rank at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings.

Worcester improved to 21-17-3-0 and earned back-to-back wins with the series opener victory. The Railers have dropped 12 of their last 15 games and four of their last five games on the road. Forward Bobby Butler leads the Railers in goals (14) while forward Quinn Ryan leads the team in assists (21) and points (32).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the face-off against Trois-Riviéres:

Streaks:

Defenseman Colin Felix Is on a three-game point streak (3 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a two-game point streak (2 G)

Milestones:

Forward Max Newton matched his single-game ECHL career high in points with four (2 G, 2 A)

Forward Evan Barratt set a single game ECHL career high in points with three (3 A)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden set a single game ECHL career high in points with three (1 G, 2 A)

Brendan Hoffmann scored his first shorthanded goal of his professional career

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for fourth in goals and ranks 9th in the league in points (42)

Among rookies, Newton leads all active skaters in points and is tied for second in goals

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in penalty minutes (75) and tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 7th among defensemen in points (27)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 13th among defensemen in points (22)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is tied for 10th among goaltenders in goal-allowed average (2.61 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is tied for sixth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

