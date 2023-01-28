Stingrays Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker to Blades

January 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







ESTERO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays (23-10-4-1) forced overtime before falling to the Florida Everblades (26-9-3-2) by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

The Stingrays jumped out to a 1-0 lead for the first time this series after outshooting the Everblades 18-8 in the first period. Josh Wilkins got the Stingrays on the board with 2:06 remaining in the opening stanza, shoveling a shot past Evan Fitzpatrick for the advantage.

Florida tied the game at one goal apiece 11:41 into the second period on Brad Morrison's sixth goal of the year. Morrison fired a shot past Clay Stevenson through traffic off a faceoff win from Joe Pendenza for the 1-1 game to finish the second period.

After a scoreless third frame, the teams headed to overtime where Pendenza netted the game-winning goal with 1:37 left in the extra period. Pendenza made his way to the net and slid the puck through the five-hole of Stevenson for the 2-1 final.

The Stingrays return to action next Friday, February 3rd for an inter-divisional matchup against the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

