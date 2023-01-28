Going for Win #2 Within 24 Hours

The Lions finally got off an eight-game schneid with a 4-2 victory against the Adirondack Thunder last night. Cedric Montminy and Brett Stapley led Trois-Rivières with a goal and two assists each. Nicolas Guay and Alex Breton also had strong showings, each finishing the night with two points. Goaltender Joe Vrbetic was sensational, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will be looking to draw upon this victory to distance themselves from Adirondack in the North Division standings: Trois-Rivières currently has 32 points versus the Thunder's 30.

Players to watch

Lions' forward Nicolas Guay will be looking to extend his streak of three consecutive games with at least one point. He has four points in his last three games, giving him 22 points for the season.

Thunder forward Patrick Grasso is a constant threat in the offensive zone: He leads the team in scoring with 17 goals this season.

