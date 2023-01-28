Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today defenseman Tyson Feist has been loaned to the Hockey Club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Feist, 22, has appeared in 13 games this season with the Solar Bears, scoring three goals and six assists and posting 15 penalty minutes. Feist leads the Solar Bears in plus/minus (+/-) rating with a plus-12.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native was recalled by the Crunch on January 21 and has skated in five games for Syracuse this season.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.

NEXT GAMES: Sunday, the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators at 3:00 p.m. This is a rescheduled game due to a postponement due to Hurricane Nicole. Saturday, February 4, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades for Tie Dye Night at AdventHealth Rink inside Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

