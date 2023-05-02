Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Three of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies head out on the road to visit the Utica Comets in Game Three of Round Two of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series is currently tied at one.
Game Two between the teams resulted in a high scoring match. The Marlies battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at two after the first period. However, the Comets continued to press and added five goals to win the game 7-2. Toronto went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 2-for-5 on the power-play, and had a 30-28 edge in shots in all situations.
"It's not always wise to get too tied down to the results," said Marlies Forward Alex Steeves. "At this point it's even and we're going to Utica, and there's a challenge ahead. I think if we get back to our recipe that we know, things will be alright."
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who has goals (2) in consecutive games, and Joseph Blandisi who has points (1-3-4) in consecutive games. On the Comets side, Brian Pinho had a goal and an assist in Game Two.
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.
