Mason Morelli Named Hershey's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

(Hershey, PA) - TheHershey Bearsare proud to announce that Mason Morelli has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hershey and Central Pennsylvania community during the 2022-23 season.

The forward participated in numerous community events this season as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. One of his largest initiatives was working with the students at Milton Hershey School. In November, Morelli, along with three other Hershey Bears players, visited students to promote the idea that "Hockey Is for Everyone" and help promote positivity to students who have undergone hardships. Morelli joined students in coloring and designing Bears logos that promoted inclusivity, and he made quite the connection with several students, keeping in touch throughout the year to help provide encouragement.

The logos and designs Morelli helped the students with were then placed on a Hershey specialty jersey worn in March, with the proceeds of a post-game jersey auction benefiting special hockey organizations such as the Hershey Heroes, the York Polar Bears, and Palmyra Black Knights Sled Hockey Club.

Additionally, Morelli led the charge in visiting the Penn State Health Children's Hospital, making several visits with fellow teammates to help provide cheer to sick children. He also visited with members of the USO earlier this season ahead of the team's Hometown Heroes Night, meeting military members, distributing tickets to the game, and providing smiles to military families on the base.

Morelli was also a participant for the Bears in the local 321 for Life event in March, helping raise awareness, funds, and opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.

In addition to having a career-year on the ice, Morelli was always the first to raise his hand and offer to participate in any team or community event. He is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.

