Wagner Named Colorado Eagles IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

WINDSOR, CO. - The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2022-23 season. Forward Ryan Wagner was selected as the Colorado Eagles recipient of the annual award.

Wagner's tenacity on the ice is matched by his dedication to his community and fans. He has been a key figure in the locker room as well, following the departure of Captain Jayson Megna when he was claimed off waivers mid-season and continues to instill in the team the importance of community and fan engagement in the locker room.

Wagner's commitment to the community was on full display during the Eagles annual Pot of Gold night, where the Eagles raise money for an individual and family going through major health and life challenges. Wagner was the key figure in making that night a success. Prior to the game, he welcomed the family of seven-year-old Kennedy and nine-year-old Kinley Harrison of Arvada, Colorado to the ice and announced the team had kicked off the fundraising campaign with a $3,500 donation. With this donation, it started a night of giving, with a total amount of $120,413 being raised for the Harrisons. Wagner also spent time with the family post-game, bringing the girls out on the ice and encouraging them as they go through the biggest challenge of their lives.

Additionally, Wagner, welcomed cancer warriors to a practice prior to the annual Eagles Fight Cancer night. After the game, they were greeted by Wagner on the ice to paint messages and chat with the Eagles assistant captain. Wagner and his fiancé also helped organize a fundraiser to raise money for the Larimer Humane Society including visits and a Pucks and Paws silent auction and fundraiser during a December home game.

Wagner's love for his community is also shown during the annual season ticket holder party and various team appearances where he constantly stays well after the closing bell to chat with fans and have meaningful interactions with fans of all ages.

Throughout each of his three seasons with the Colorado Eagles, Wagner has been a pillar in the community and has consistently used his platform to show compassion and support for those in need. His ability to connect with others on a personal level has allowed him to make a tremendous impact on charitable organizations and individuals in Northern Colorado.

From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

This year's winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:

Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (1st career selection)

Calvin Pickard, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (1st)

Ryan MacKinnon, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

Oscar Dansk, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)

Dominic Franco, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

Max Lajoie, Chicago Wolves (1st)

Dillon Simpson, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Brogan Rafferty, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

Ryan Wagner, Colorado Eagles (1st)

Victor Brattstrom, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

Bobby Trivigno, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

Jake Bischoff, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

Mason Morelli, Hershey Bears (1st)

Dakota Mermis, Iowa Wild (4th)

Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (1st)

Adam Brooks, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

Jimmy Oligny, Manitoba Moose (4th)

Cole Schneider, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Cameron Gaunce, Ontario Reign (3rd)

Josiah Didier, Providence Bruins (1st)

Malcolm Subban, Rochester Americans (1st)

Garrett Mitchell, Rockford IceHogs (2nd)

Chase De Leo, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Andrew Agozzino, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

Will Bitten, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

Daniel Walcott, Syracuse Crunch (4th)

Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (1st)

Joseph Woll, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Bokondji Imama, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)

Samuel Laberge, Utica Comets (1st)

Ty Smith, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

The winner of the 2022-23 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced on Thursday, May 4th.

