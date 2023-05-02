Andrew Agozzino Named Barracuda IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda are proud to announce that Andrew Agozzino has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Jose community during the 2022-23 season.
Serving as the team's captain, Agozzino led both on and off the ice. In his first year in the Bay Area, he immediately assimilated into the community and became an instant fan favorite, known not only for his prowess on the ice, but his kind and welcoming nature off of it. Every time the Barracuda hold a team event for the general public, a community group, or season ticket holders, Agozzino is always the first one in the door and the last one to leave.
Agozzino is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.
About Tech CU Arena
Tech CU Arena is a state-of-the-art, 4,200-seat arena located in San Jose. It is the home of San Jose Barracuda. Tech CU Arena is a partnership between Sharks Sports & Entertainment and Technology Credit Union, a full-service, federally insured not-for-profit credit union headquartered in the heart of San Jose. With more than 155,000 members, Tech CU provides a wide array of financial products and services, including personal banking, financial management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. Learn more at www.techcu.com.
