Sam Laberge Named Comets 2022-23 IOA/American Speciatly AHL Man of the Year
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today that they have named Samuel Laberge as the team's winner of IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
Samuel Laberge has been an outstanding pillar of the community since coming to Utica last season. His efforts include community appearances, working with the kid's club, donating his own time to a local parish and much more. This year, he came to the front office to ask if he could raise money for local children in need. He decided if we raised $5,000, he would shave his head, and got a few teammates involved as well. Laberge has a storied history of giving back to the community. He was twice awarded the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year award while playing for the Rimouski Océanic during his time playing junior hockey. Laberge continues to be an active member of this community both on and off the ice, scoring the overtime winner against the Laval Rocket to propel Utica to the second round of the playoffs.
The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Comets and Marlies are back at it for Game three tomorrow night at 7:00 PM and Friday, May 5 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available for both games. Get your tickets by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Hunt, Meyers and Kinkaid Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Zamula Signs Contract Extension - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wagner Named Colorado Eagles IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- David Bell Named Head Coach - Belleville Senators
- Adam Brooks Named Phantoms Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sam Laberge Named Comets 2022-23 IOA/American Speciatly AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Oscar Dansk Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
- Max Lajoie Named Wolves' 2022-23 Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Malcolm Subban Named Amerks' 2022-23 Ioa/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Ty Smith Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oligny Named Moose 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Gaunce Named Ontario's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Bokondji Imama Named Roadrunners 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chase de Leo Named 2022-2023 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Andrew Agozzino Named Barracuda IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Schneider Named Ads Community Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mason Morelli Named Hershey's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Didier Named Providence Bruins 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Jake Bischoff Named Silver Knights 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Ryan MacKinnon Named Bridgeport's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dillon Simpson Named Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Bobby Trivigno Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Victor Brattstrom Honored as Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Will Bitten Named T-Birds' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Focused on Fending off Elimination One Step at a Time - Charlotte Checkers
- World Lacrosse Awards 2024 Box Championships to Utica, New York - Utica Comets
- Rangers Assign Four to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Sam Laberge Named Comets 2022-23 IOA/American Speciatly AHL Man of the Year
- World Lacrosse Awards 2024 Box Championships to Utica, New York
- Devils Re-Assign Defenseman Vilen to Utica
- Comets Tie Series against Marlies in Game Two
- Comets Suffer Loss to Marlies in Overtime, Down 1-0 in Series