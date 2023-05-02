Sam Laberge Named Comets 2022-23 IOA/American Speciatly AHL Man of the Year

May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today that they have named Samuel Laberge as the team's winner of IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Samuel Laberge has been an outstanding pillar of the community since coming to Utica last season. His efforts include community appearances, working with the kid's club, donating his own time to a local parish and much more. This year, he came to the front office to ask if he could raise money for local children in need. He decided if we raised $5,000, he would shave his head, and got a few teammates involved as well. Laberge has a storied history of giving back to the community. He was twice awarded the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year award while playing for the Rimouski Océanic during his time playing junior hockey. Laberge continues to be an active member of this community both on and off the ice, scoring the overtime winner against the Laval Rocket to propel Utica to the second round of the playoffs.

The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Comets and Marlies are back at it for Game three tomorrow night at 7:00 PM and Friday, May 5 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available for both games. Get your tickets by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.