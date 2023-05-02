Hunt, Meyers and Kinkaid Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Brad Hunt, forward Ben Meyers and goaltender Keith Kinkaid have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Hunt, who was named Eagles team captain in February, returns to the squad after posting four goals and six assists in 47 NHL games this season with the Avalanche. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound blueliner has also produced seven goals and 14 assists in 24 AHL contests this season with Colorado. Hunt has generated 230 points in 311 career AHL games and led the league's blueliners with a career-high 19 goals with the Oklahoma City Barons during the 2014-15 season. In addition to his time in the AHL, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia native has posted 26 goals and 60 assists in 288 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

Meyers, 24, has notched six goals and 18 assists in 30 games with the Eagles this season, while also netting four goals in 39 NHL contests with Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound center also skated in six postseason contests with the Avalanche during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Meyers spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he amassed 95 points (39g/56a) in 102 career NCAA contests and served as captain in 2021-22. He led all Gophers skaters in points (41) and goals (17) during the 2021-22 campaign, both career high marks, and also paced the team in game-winning tallies (5) and overtime goals (2). Meyers was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was named one of three hat trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He was also named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and was an NCAA West Second-Team All-American selection.

Kinkaid has gone 4-3-0 with the Eagles this season, notching a 2.41 goals-against average, .918 save-percentage and one shutout. The 33-year-old also appeared in 20 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2022-23 campaign, posting an 8-7-4 record, with a 3.10 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He also played in one NHL game for the Boston Bruins, earning a win on Nov. 12 against Buffalo and appeared in one contest with the Avalanche, coming in relief of Alexandar Georgiev on March 4th against Dallas.

Signed by New Jersey as a free agent on April 18, 2011, Kinkaid has appeared in 168 career NHL games with the Devils, Montreal, NY Rangers and Boston, recording a 70-58-21 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He was the first goaltender in NHL history to have each of his first three starts decided in a shootout and earned his first NHL win in the last of those three contests, beating Tampa Bay on Dec. 19, 2014. Kinkaid has also appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests, both with New Jersey during the 2017-18 season. The Farmingville, New York, native set a career high with 26 wins that campaign, going 26-10-3 to help the Devils make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their Pacific Division Semifinal matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds with Game Four of the best-of-five series on Wednesday, May 2nd at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now. You can find more information by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

