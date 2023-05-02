Jake Bischoff Named Silver Knights 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, May 2, that Jake Bischoff has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Henderson community during the 2022-23 season.
Bischoff, an assistant captain and a member of the inaugural Silver Knights squad, was a constant presence at Silver Knights team functions throughout the season, participating in post-game skates, numerous autograph signings, and season-ticket member functions. In three seasons as a member of the organization, Bischoff has been a fan-favorite, engaging with fans and youth hockey players at Lifeguard Arena and The Dollar Loan Center.
The sixth-year pro was particularly impactful during the Silver Knights' Pink in the Rink initiatives in February to raise awareness and funds for cancer patients. Bischoff took part in a post-game autograph signing and also joined captain Brayden Pachal for a surprise meet-and-greet with a cancer survivor who was then invited to the game as a special guest.
Bischoff has also been a symbol of perseverance for the Silver Knights throughout their three-season tenure in the AHL. Bischoff sustained a lower-body injury in March 2021 that cost him the remainder of that season, as well as the entire 2021-22 campaign. He remained in Henderson to rehabilitate his injury and work his way back into game shape. This season, Bischoff returned to the league and appeared in 56 of 72 games.
"Jake has been a consummate leader for this group since the inception of the Silver Knights," said General Manager Tim Speltz. "His work ethic and determination have been important for not only his development but also the development of our young players. His generous spirit towards our fans helps to grow the relationship between our team and the City of Henderson."
Bischoff is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.
