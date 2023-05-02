IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2022-23 season.
From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
This year's winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:
Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (1st career selection)
Calvin Pickard, Bakersfield Condors (1st)
Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (1st)
Ryan MacKinnon, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)
Oscar Dansk, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)
Dominic Franco, Charlotte Checkers (1st)
Max Lajoie, Chicago Wolves (1st)
Dillon Simpson, Cleveland Monsters (1st)
Brogan Rafferty, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
Ryan Wagner, Colorado Eagles (1st)
Victor Brattstrom, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)
Bobby Trivigno, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)
Jake Bischoff, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)
Mason Morelli, Hershey Bears (1st)
Dakota Mermis, Iowa Wild (4th)
Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (1st)
Adam Brooks, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)
Jimmy Oligny, Manitoba Moose (4th)
Cole Schneider, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)
Cameron Gaunce, Ontario Reign (3rd)
Josiah Didier, Providence Bruins (1st)
Malcolm Subban, Rochester Americans (1st)
Garrett Mitchell, Rockford IceHogs (2nd)
Chase De Leo, San Diego Gulls (1st)
Andrew Agozzino, San Jose Barracuda (1st)
Will Bitten, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)
Daniel Walcott, Syracuse Crunch (4th)
Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (1st)
Joseph Woll, Toronto Marlies (1st)
Bokondji Imama, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)
Samuel Laberge, Utica Comets (1st)
Ty Smith, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)
The winner of the 2022-23 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced on Thursday, May 4.
